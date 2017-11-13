Drunk Driving Charge Laid Following Fatal Newmarket-Area Crash

A fatal collision near Newmarket. Highway 48 was closed between Davis Drive and Vivian Road through the morning on Monday. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says alcohol is being investigated as a factor following a head on crash on the highway that claimed one life. Schmidt says it appears as though a northbound vehicle drifted into southbound lanes, striking oncoming traffic. One person is in hospital and has been charged with drunk driving. The roadway was expected to be closed into the early afternoon.

Banner Photo Courtesty: OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt