Listen Live

Drug Impaired Driver

Impaired By Drugs Or Alcohol - The Charges Are The Same

By News

Police were called to a fast food outlet in Bradford yesterday when witnesses noticed a man who appeared to be sleeping in his car.  South Simcoe Police attempted to wake him by banging on the window, but to no avail.  Concerned for his well being, they entered the car and woke him up. Once inside officers could smell marijuana. The driver also showed signs of impairment.  A 20 year old Bradford man is now facing charges of impaired driving.

Motorists are reminded, that starting this year, drivers under the influence of drugs now face the same sanctions as drivers impaired by alcohol.

Related posts

Five Stories That Prove 2016 Didn’t Suck

Game of Thrones is Still the Most Illegally Downloaded TV Show

Eddie Vedder Donates $10,000 to Family in Need

Someone Started a GoFundMe Campaign to Protect Betty White from 2016

Five of Carrie Fisher’s Best Roles Beyond Princess Leia

Awesome Turkey Leftover Recipes

Noah’s Top 10 Albums of 2016

Lawnmower Pull Goes Wrong

Crafting Christmas Cheers