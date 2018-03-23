Barrie Police, Georgian College and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit are looking to curb temptation with an expired and unused prescription drug drop off today at Georgian’s Barrie Campus…

Barrie Police Constable Nicole Rodgers says the service is free. It runs from 2 until 6 this afternoon outside the Sadlon Centre for Health and Wellness – drive up, drop off, drive away…no questions asked. There’s also a naloxone clinic on the second floor of the building outside the pharmacy technician lab.