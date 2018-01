Drop Everything And Listen To This Girl Play The Star Wars ‘Cantina Theme’ With A Pencil

If you’re looking for something to blow your mind, some Redditors have your hookup. A YouTube user named Dani Ochoa uploaded a clip of herself working out a complex math problem, and if you crank the volume you can hear her pencil playing the Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina theme.

Ochoa, according to some Reddit math-checking, is actually working on a problem that produces the number of the speed of light.



…And for reference.