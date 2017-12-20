Listen Live

Drivers Risked Hefty Fine By Dodging Pylons

Motorists Allegedly Made Attempts To Drive On A Closed Highway Wednesday Afternoon

By News

Despite pylons, “Road Closed” signage, and the flashing lights of emergency vehicles, some drivers still made an attempt. Clearview Fire Chief Colin Shewell was at the point where Highway 26 was closed due to a collision near Sunnidale Corners Wednesday afternoon, and says some motorists tried to drive on the highway.


In fact, as Rock 95’s Brett Glover was on the phone with Chief Shewell Wednesday afternoon, another vehicle apparently tried to eek through the closure and the chief had to raise his voice at them. They were promptly turned around, and got off lucky; driving on a closed road can earn you a fine of $110.

Related posts

Gravel Truck Ditched During Sunnidale Corners Crash

No Frills Budget Out of Bradford West Gwillimbury Council

Oro Medonte Gives Thumbs Up to 2018 Budget

Overnight Car Fire in Orillia Deemed Suspicious

The Rap Sheet

One Year Review Of Ontario’s Energy Board

The Rap Sheet

Man Accused Of Pepper Spraying One Officer And Attempting to Spray More

Barrie Area Transit Getting Two Mil From Provincial Gas Tax Fund