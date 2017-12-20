Drivers Risked Hefty Fine By Dodging Pylons

Despite pylons, “Road Closed” signage, and the flashing lights of emergency vehicles, some drivers still made an attempt. Clearview Fire Chief Colin Shewell was at the point where Highway 26 was closed due to a collision near Sunnidale Corners Wednesday afternoon, and says some motorists tried to drive on the highway.

Everyone that went around my pylons and my Road Closed Sign at Cty Rd 10 & Hwy 26 and ask if the road was closed….. you are welcome @ClearviewFire saved you about an hour in traffic due to serious collision @OPP_COMM_CR — Fire Chief (@ClearviewFire) December 20, 2017



In fact, as Rock 95’s Brett Glover was on the phone with Chief Shewell Wednesday afternoon, another vehicle apparently tried to eek through the closure and the chief had to raise his voice at them. They were promptly turned around, and got off lucky; driving on a closed road can earn you a fine of $110.