Driver Sent to Hospital After Vehicle Fire On 400 Through Barrie

Critical Injuries Reported By OPP

By News

An adult male has been taken to Toronto trauma centre following a vehicle fire on the north 400. The OPP told us all lanes of the 400 reopened at Bayfield St. just after 4:30 this afternoon, after a vehicle burst into flame just passed the off ramp to Bayfield Street. The fire began shortly after 1:30, while fire crews had the flames under control within the hour. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the driver suffered critical injuries.

