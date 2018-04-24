Driver Fled The Scene Of A South End Barrie Crash

Barrie Police are looking for a driver after a crash in the south end. A single vehicle collision brought emergency crews to the intersection of Minet’s Point Rd. and Yonge St. before 7:00 this morning, but arrived to find the driver had already fled. The intersection was closed for a brief time for collision investigation, while police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or someone running from it, to contact Barrie Police Constable Hueson at 705-721-8136, ext 2912 or via email at rhueson@barriepolice.ca.