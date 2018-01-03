Driver Captures Footage Of Terrifying 75-Car Pile Up

One person has died and a dozen injured in a horrific accident that consumed an entire section of a highway in New York Tuesday.

More than 75 cars were invovled in the accident on the Eastbound side of the I-60 near Buffallo, NY. According to Erie County‘s Executive Mark Poloncarz, the initial accident involved 22 cars, consuming another 50 in its wake.

A driver passing by in the westbound lane captured the aftermath of the crash, and it looks like something out of an end of the world movie.