Driver Accused of Leaving His Own Vehicle Behind At Scene of Crash

Collingwood Police Charge Man With Fail To Remain

By News

Fail To Remain charges for a Collingwood man who allegedly even abandoned his vehicle. OPP got the call to Simcoe St. near Albert St around 9:00 Thursday night with reports of a crash. Police say they arrived to find a pickup truck had smashed into a parked car, and the driver had fled the scene. It wasn’t hard to track down the driver, now a 27-year-old man will answer to a Fail to Remain and Careless Driving charge in court.

