Think while you drink! Come to Dress for Success’s Pub Quiz at Donaleigh’s Irish Pub on November 21st at 6PM for a chance to show off your smarts and win fun prizes! Teams of 4 will compete. A $20 donation is requested from each player for an entry fee, and all proceeds go towards Dress for Success’s mission of empowering local women to achieve economic independence. Please RSVP to cassidy@dfsorilliabarrie.org