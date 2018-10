Think while you drink! Come to Dress for Success’s Trivia Night at Donaleigh’s Irish Pub on Tuesday, November the 27th from 6-9PM. Play in teams of 4 to win prizes! Entry fee is a $20 donation per player. All funds raised go towards Dress for Success’s mission of empowering local women to achieve economic independence. For more information and to RSVP, contact linda@dfsorilliabarrie.org