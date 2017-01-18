‘Dragon’s Den’ Kevin O’Leary Officially Enters Conservative Leadership Race

Donald Trump has started a horrible new trend. Celebrity investor Kevin O’Leary has officially declared that he plans to run for leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada.

He made it official this morning on Facebook and Twitter.

My committee released a report today & has identified a path to victory in the #cpcldr race. See my statement here https://t.co/Ojx9rheN5M — Kevin O'Leary (@kevinolearytv) January 12, 2017

Read more here.

(cover photo via Ontario Chamber of Commerce flickr)