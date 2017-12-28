Dr. Pimple Popper Is Getting Her Own TV Show

I have no idea why, but people love watching videos of pimples being popped. So much so that Dr. Pimple Popper, aka dermatologist Sandra Lee, has more than 3 million subscribers. Good news, fans – you’ll now be able to watch the doctor in HD because she’s getting her own show on TLC.

TLC announced via Facebook that the premiere episode of This Is Zit it will feature Dr. Lee removing an epidermoid cyst, which pops up when skin has “turned under and formed a little sac” resembling oatmeal, a hard boiled egg, or wet newspaper. Gross.

(Warning: Do not watch if you have a sensitive stomach)

If you’re in to this kind of thing, the series will premiere January 3 at 10 P.M.