Dozens of Weapons Seized From Barrie Home

Thirty-one guns. That’s how many weapons Barrie Police say they seized from a Yonge St. home over the weekend. The Police Service got a call early Sunday evening, from someone concerned a local resident had weapons strewn around his home. Police showed up and say they found everything from a loaded sawed off shotgun just laying on the arm of a couch, to a pair of mini cannons. Police say the suspect even had a cane with a removable sword. Of the weapons seized, 20 are antiques, while six of them were allegedly loaded. The 57-year-old man charged in connection to this has no valid firearm licence.