Dozens of Barrie Roadways To Receive Traffic Calming Measures in 2018

Barrie has some new streets in the crosshairs, as it continues to install traffic calming measures throughout the city. The complete list of streets to receive traffic calming this year is listed below, but includes Ferris Lane, Kozlov Street, Cox Mill Road, and Lamplan Lane. These measures used to calm traffic include radar speed boards, temporary speed bumps, and bollard islands. We’ve got details on our news page.

Ward 2018 Speed Cushion Locations 1 Bernick Drive (2 crossings)

Cheltenham Rd (1 crossing)

Dunsmore Lane (1 crossing)

Hickling Trail ( 1 Crossing)

Mayor Lane (1 crossing)

Nelson Street (1 crossing)

Strabane Avenue (1 crossing) 2 Gunn Street (2 crossings)

Henry Street (1 crossing)

Parkside Drive (1 crossing)

Rose Street (3 crossing) 3 Ferris Lane (Temporary Bollard Island)

Hanmer Street East (2 crossings)

Harding Avenue (2 crossings)

Lion’s Gate ( 2 crossings)

Michael Crescent (1 crossing)

Stanley Street (Temporary Bollard Island) 4 Benson Drive ( 1 crossing)

Hanmer Street West (2 sections)

Irwin Drive (1 crossing)

Kozlov Street (2 crossings)

Lillian Crescent (1 crossing) 5 Burns Circle (1 crossing)

Gibbon Drive ( 1 crossing)

Lampman Lane (2 crossings)

Miller Drive (1 crossing)

Shelly Lane (2 crossings) 6 Batteaux Drive (1 crossing)

Hawkins Drive (1 crossing)

Keirland Road (1 crossing)

McIntyre Drive (1 crossing)

Montserrand Street (1 crossing)

Summerset Drive (2 crossings) 7 Brookwood Drive (1 crossing)

Coughlin Road (1 crossing)

Lougheed Road (1 crossing)

Mapleton Avenue (2 crossings)

Twiss Drive (1 crossing)

Wessenger Drive (1 crossing) 8 Carol Road (1 crossing)

Cox Mill Road (2 crossings)

Herrell Avenue (1 crossing)

Holgate Street (1 crossing)

Leggott Avenue (1 crossing)

MacLaren Avenue (1 crossing) 9 Country Lane (1 crossing)

Dean Avenue ( 1 crossing)

Loon Avenue ( 2 crossings)

Raquel Street (1 crossing)

Shalom Way (1 crossing)

Stunden Lane (1 crossing) 10 Empire Drive (1 crossing)

Parisian Crescent (1 crossing)

Princess Margaret Gate (1 crossing)

Proclamation Drive (2 crossings)

Sovereigns Gate (1 crossing)

Taylor Drive (1 crossing)