Listen Live

Downtown Transformation Begins

Big changes at Memorial Square

By News

Downtown Barrie starts getting a facelift starting today. Work on the reconstruction of Memorial Square and Meridian Place, which will include a bandshell and better connections with downtown and the waterfront, begins with the permanent closure of Fred Grant Street as of today (June 1). Meridin place will be a venue that accommodates large events and showcases local talent. Other features include:

  • The installation of storm sewers and sanitary sewers
  • Poured concrete structures including fountains, retaining walls, planters and walking surfaces
  • Historic reference to the 9 Mile Portage
  • The relocation of the cenotaph to make it the central focus of the square
  • A turning circle will be incorporated at the end of Chase MacEachern Way

You may encounter delays on Dunlop Street as the work progresses.  Completion expected by next spring.

Meridian-Place-overview-rendering_full

Related posts

Fatal Crash in Bracebridge

Duckworth Street In Barrie On Top 10 List Of Worst Roads In Ontario

How Much Screen Time Should You Allow Young Children?

Police Seek Owner Of Dog In Biting Incident In Stroud

Powerful Opioid Found At Home In Barrie

Innisdale Students Raise Awareness Of Missing/Murdered Indigenous Women

Simcoe County Case Files A Joint Effort Between Barrie, Provincial Police

Relay For Life: 17 Years Of Support For Cancer Research

Home Invasion Suspects Caught On Surveillance Video