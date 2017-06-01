Downtown Transformation Begins

Downtown Barrie starts getting a facelift starting today. Work on the reconstruction of Memorial Square and Meridian Place, which will include a bandshell and better connections with downtown and the waterfront, begins with the permanent closure of Fred Grant Street as of today (June 1). Meridin place will be a venue that accommodates large events and showcases local talent. Other features include:

The installation of storm sewers and sanitary sewers

Poured concrete structures including fountains, retaining walls, planters and walking surfaces

Historic reference to the 9 Mile Portage

The relocation of the cenotaph to make it the central focus of the square

A turning circle will be incorporated at the end of Chase MacEachern Way

You may encounter delays on Dunlop Street as the work progresses. Completion expected by next spring.