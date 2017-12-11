Downtown Public Market Gets Barrie Council Nod

Barrie is one step closer to turning the old downtown transit terminal into a marketplace. City Hall on Monday night voted in principal to go ahead with the plan, with the first step being the relocation of the transit ticket office. The structure at Barrie’s waterfront will then be slowly converted to a Downtown Public Market that may even be home to the Barrie Farmer’s Market. The idea to flip the transit terminal into a public market came in December of 2013, shortly after Barrie Transit stopped seeing the site as a terminal and more as a hub in an expanded transit system. City staff will conduct a transit hub study over the coming weeks, in an effort to find a suitable place for the Barrie Transit hub to be relocated, with Allandale Station being floated as a viable option. You can take a look at the proposed market through a website created by the Barrie BIA here.