It’s become a New Year’s tradition in Central Ontario. Barrie’s annual New Year’s Eve Downtown Countdown. A free family friendly and fun celebration with something for the whole family right up until we bring in Canada’s 150th anniversary year 2017 at midnight Saturday night.

People travel from near and far to join the Barrie celebration which starts at 6:00. Kids can bring their skates along and enjoy skating at the outdoor Circle at the Centre rink in front of City Hall. Through the night, there’s horse-drawn wagon rides, live children’s entertainment on stage and roving street performers, mini snow-tube rides, a bonfire warming zone, a fireworks display in the early evening for the kids, and then Sloan will ring in the New Year with a live outdoor performance on stage beside City Hall. It’s all free and presented by the City of Barrie and ROCK 95. Come out and join the fun! Below is a schedule of events for Saturday night:

7:00pm – Splash ‘N Boots

7:50pm – Family Countdown & Fireworks

8:20pm – Cardinal Street

9:20pm – The Pick Brothers Band

10:30pm – Sloan

11:55pm – Greetings from Mayor Lehman

12:00am – Countdown to 2017 & Fireworks

Images: Barrie Examiner