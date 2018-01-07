Downtown Barrie Snow Removal

The city of Barrie will perform snow removal operations in the downtown area starting Sunday January 7th and Monday January 8th starting at 10pm. All vehicles should be moved by 6 o’clock, if they’re not, they’ll be ticketed and towed.

The areas impacted include the following streets, or sections of streets, in the downtown area:

Overnight Sunday, January 7 until 7 a.m. Monday

· Bayield St. (Sophia St. to Simcoe St.)

· Clapperton St. (McDonald St. to Dunlop St. E.)

· Owen St. (McDonald St. to Dunlop St. E.)

· Mulcaster St. (Codrington St. to Simcoe St.)

· Poyntz St. (Collier St. to Dunlop St. E.)

· Codrington St. (McDonald St. to Mulcaster St.)

· McDonald St. (Sophia St. E. to Mulcaster St.)

· Worsley St. (Bayfield St. to Mulcaster St.)

· Collier St. (Bayfield St. to Sampson St.)

· Dunlop St. E (Bayfield St. to Poyntz St.)

· Chase McEachern Way (Bayfield St. to Construction Zone Limits)

· Simcoe St. (Bayfield St. to Mulcaster St.)

Overnight Monday, January 8 until 7 a.m. Tuesday

· Ross St. (Wellington St. W. to Bayfield St.)

· Park St. (Parkside Dr. to Toronto St.)

· Dunlop St. W. (Eccles St. S to Bayfield St.)

· Simcoe St. (Bradford St. to Bayfield St.)

· High St. (Park St. to Dunlop St. W.)

· Bradford St. (Dunlop St. W. to Simcoe St.)

· Toronto St. (Ross St. to Simcoe St.)

· Mary St. (Ross St. to Simcoe St.)

· Maple Ave. (Ross St. to Simcoe St.)

This operation will involve rolling road closures, which will be coordinated by Barrie Police and City staff. Snow lift operations in the downtown area are an essential part of the City’s efforts to keep the streets clear and passable for residents, as well as emergency vehicles. For more information about snow removal, visit www.barrie.ca/snow.