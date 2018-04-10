Downtown Barrie Library Locked Up Tight

You might have to put off the fancy book learnin’ today, with construction at the Barrie library. Some HVAC work at the downtown branch has the doors locked tight today, while the Painswick branch in the south end is closing as of 5:00 this afternoon. Everything is status quo by Wednesday however, and until closer to the end of the month. You can see the full work schedule here.

Banner photo courtesy: @BPL_inthecity