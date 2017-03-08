Listen Live

Downtown Arrest Over Knife Concerns

Police Say Man Was Stabbing Ground With Knife Outside Library

By News

An arrest at Barrie’s downtown library, after someone was allegedly spotted brandishing a knife. Police say witnesses were concerned over the suspect’s unusual and unpredictable behaviour while holding that knife, they say he was stabbing the six inch blade at the ground, removing bricks from the ground while ripping off his clothes. A 25-year-old man has been charged with Possession of a Weapon and Mischief, and was held overnight for a bail hearing.

Related posts

UPDATE: Attempted Murder Charge Laid Following Orillia Incident

Special Council Meeting Tonight On Midhurst Secondary Plan

WATCH: Georgian College Students Launch ‘Peace Of Mind’ Campaign

International Women’s Day in Barrie

Two Charged After Fire Reveals Drug Lab in New Tecumseth

Looking For Work?

Push Two Buttons, Change The Batteries, Replace If Necessary

Driver Flees As Stolen Car Strikes Springwater Tree

Canadian Taxpayers Federation Calling on PC Leader to Reconsider