Don’t Say Hello, Don’t Say Yes, Don’t Say Anything

The Better Business Bureau in the U.S. has put out the warning out to Americans; best you be on guard as well. The caller on the other end of a new phone scam asks if you can hear them, hoping you’ll say ‘yes’. That’s when they have you. A few minutes later you get another call from someone demanding payments for goods and services, playing back a recording of you saying ‘yes’ in agreement to paying for those goods and services. Authorities advise you stay silent and hang up if someone calls and asks if you can hear them. if you have Call Display and you don’t recognize the number, don’t answer it all.

image: via Flickr