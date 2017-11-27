Listen Live

Dont’ Get Your Tinsel in a Tangle Dinner Cabaret

Be listening all week long to win a seat at Craig Ross’s Table at Don’t […]

Be listening all week long to win a seat at Craig Ross’s Table at Don’t Get Your Tinsel in a Tangle Dinner Cabaret Sunday, December 10th at 5pm

Prepare to eat, laugh, and be joyful with a cabaret of seasonal skits and music with the Kempenfelt Community Players at Ferndale Banquet Hall from Thursday December 7th to Sunday, December 10th.

Cocktails & Appetizers are proceeded with a full dinner buffet including several main course dishes (gluten-free and vegetarian options available). Following is the show and dance.

Click HERE to reserve your table or individual seats today!

 

Courtesy of Ferndale Banquet Hall

