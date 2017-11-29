Don’t Be The Victim of Identity Theft This Holiday Season

They say most Canadians will do the bulk of their gift buying online this holiday season. That means for an increased risk of being somehow scammed online, including having your personal information stolen. The Ontario Provincial Police want to help you prevent that from happening, by offering up some crime prevention information and tips:

“Identity Theft:

Perpetrators of fraud prey upon the most vulnerable people in society and the impact of their fraudulent activities is staggering. The money taken is used to fuel other illegal activities, further victimizing the unsuspecting public.

When impostors steal your name, your Social Insurance Number (SIN), your credit card number, or some other piece of personal information without your knowledge for their use — it’s a crime.

Identity theft is fraud, plain and simple. If you or someone you know believes they have been a victim of identity theft, report it to the police or to Crime Stoppers for investigation.

Consumers can take some basic steps to better protect themselves from becoming a victim of identity theft.

Tips to Prevent Identity Theft: