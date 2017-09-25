Don’t Be Duped

Alectra Utilities, which supplies power to many Simcoe County communities – including Barrie – has issued another warning about fraudulent phone calls, threatening to disconnect electrical service unless an immediate payment is made through a cash chequing service. Alectra advises it does not seek past due payment in this manner and does not disconnect service for non-payment after 4 pm or on weekdays or on weekends or holidays. If you get one of these calls do not hand out any personal information, hang up and give police a call.