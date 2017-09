Don’t Be Duped

Alectra Utilities, which supplies power to many Simcoe County communities Рincluding Barrie Рhas issued another warning about fraudulent phone calls, threatening to disconnect electrical service unless an immediate payment is made through a cash chequing service. Alectra advises it does not seek past due payment in this manner and does not disconnect service for non-payment after 4 pm or on weekdays or on weekends or holidays. If you get one of these calls do not hand out any personal information, hang up and give police a call.