Donation Jar Taken During Barrie Beer Store B&E

A donation jar meant for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada was the only thing taken during the break-in of a Barrie beer store. Video surveillance reportedly shows a man smash through the front window of the Blake St. store around 5:30 this morning, before heading on in to grab the jar. The suspect is described as:

Male, white

Male, white 50 to 60-years old

Wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red trim, light coloured jeans and possibly white gloves

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact Constable T Howlett of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2683 or thowlett@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com