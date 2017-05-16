Donald Trump’s Grad Speech Very Similar To Legally Blonde Speech

Donald Trump gave the commencement speech at Liberty University over the weekend, and it raised a few eyebrows at The Tonight Show.

Jimmy Fallon and his staff put together a montage of Trump’s speech, mashed up with Elle Wood’s commencement speech from Legally Blonde 2. I don’t know how they connected those dots, but it’s fantastic.

To be fair, passion, courage and conviction are pretty common phrases used in grad speeches. The Tonight Show’s editing does make it seem as though the two speeches are more similar than they actually are. None the less, it’s still pretty funny!

Here is a look at the full speech from Legally Blonde:

And Trump’s entire speech from Liberty University: