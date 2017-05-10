Donald Glover Producing ‘Deadpool’ Series On FXX

Marvel’s Deadpool might just be Marvel’s most promising franchise, and with the second installment of the live action film already on its way, the Merc with the Mouth is now getting the animated treatment as well.

Announced Wednesday morning, Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, writer/producer of Atlanta and the future Lando Calrissian, is adding another series under his belt. Donald and his brother Stephen are set to be the show-runners of the upcoming series on FXX in the form of a 10-episode animated television show.

Deadpool the animated series will be a co-venture between Marvel Studios and Fox, rolling off the success of Legion and The Gifted.

As it stands there’s no information who will be voicing any of the characters, but it’s sure to draw some big names with all the attention of the popular mutated mercenary. For now, we’ll just have to wait for Deadpool 2, coming March 2, 2018.

Image courtesy NASA HQ PHOTO via Flickr