Domino’s Tests Pizza Delivery Without Drivers

The future is here

Domino’s and Ford have teamed up to test autonomous pizza delivery. Starting today in Ann Arbor, Michigan some pizza’s will be arriving in a Ford Fusion equipped with radars and a camera.

Customers will receive a text when the car has arrived. They then go outside and type a four-digit code into a keypad on the car, which will open the rear window where their order will be waiting in a heated compartment. Don’t worry, there will still be someone behind the wheel, but the front windows will be blacked out so customers won’t interact with the driver.

This phase of testing will last for six weeks, after which the company will decide whether  it is effective. Domino’s is also testing drone delivery service and say they would like to develop a fully driverless vehicle by 2021.

