Dominos Pizza Has a Wedding Registry

For couples interested in having a threesome with some pizza

Forget fancy dinner plates and gravy boats. Domino’s pizza has launched a wedding registry just in time for Valentines Day. Seriously.

Couples have the option of signing up for Domino’s to be served at a bachelorette party, as a midnight snack at the wedding, and even a post-wedding dinner night idea. There are also other options like “Dancing with My Slice”, “Thank You Card-a-thon”, and “Post-Honeymoon Adjustment to Real Life”.

Couples who register at Domino’s get gift cards for the specified amount.

