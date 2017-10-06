Dog With World’s Longest Tongue 2017

Mochi the St. Bernard holds the Guinness World Record for Longest Dog Tongue. His tongue is an impressive 7.3 inches (that’s longer than Gene Simmons’ tongue).

She was rescued from Big Dogs Huge Paws and her owner, Carla Rickert told Guinness that she loves seeing her picture in the Guinness World Records Book. “When we open the Guinness World Records book and see Mochi’s picture in there, we’re going to feel very proud. It will make all the slobber we’ve cleaned up over the last six-and-a-half years worth it!”