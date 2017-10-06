Listen Live

Dog With World’s Longest Tongue 2017

Mochi is a good girl!

By Funny, Morning Show, Weird and Wonderful

Mochi the St. Bernard holds the Guinness World Record for Longest Dog Tongue. His tongue is an impressive 7.3 inches (that’s longer than Gene Simmons’ tongue).

She was rescued from Big Dogs Huge Paws and her owner, Carla Rickert told Guinness that she loves seeing her picture in the Guinness World Records Book. “When we open the Guinness World Records book and see Mochi’s picture in there, we’re going to feel very proud. It will make all the slobber we’ve cleaned up over the last six-and-a-half years worth it!”

Related posts

Netflix Made A Retro-Style “Stranger Things” Mobile Game

Tommy Lee Jones Hated Working with Jim Carrey on ‘Batman Forever’

Rock Hall of Fame Announces 2018 Nominees

WATCH: Guy Plays ‘September’ for His Roommate Every Day of The Month

WATCH: Harrison Ford Forgets Ryan Gosling’s Name

Stop What You’re Doing And Watch This Video Of The Honking Boy Who Swallowed A Party Hooter

Marilyn Manson Injured After Prop Falls on Him During Concert

Tom Cruise Addresses Prosthetic Butt Rumours

“Stranger Things” Coming to Toronto This Weekend