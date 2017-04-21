Dog Put On Wrong Flight By WestJet Found Near Hamilton

A dog from the east coast has been found, after West Jet put him on the wrong flight and he ended up in Hamilton.

Teri Pittman thought her dog Cooper was heading from Halifax to Deer Lake, N.L., to be with her family while she and her roommate went to Jamaica for a wedding.

Instead, WestJet accidentally put Cooper on a flight bound for Hamilton. When a staff member let Cooper out for a bathroom break, he escaped.

WestJet flew Cooper’s owners to Hamilton on Thursday and they began searching, along with the airline and and an enormous turn out of local volunteers.

The search lasted through the night, and Cooper was finally spotted by local volunteers Friday morning. He was cold and wet from being out in the rain all night, but otherwise he was fine.

According to a spokesperson, WestJet said they have offered to pay Cooper’s vet bill and are working on getting the dog and his owners home once everyone has rested and recovered.

“Our primary focus was reuniting Cooper and his owner,” Lauren Stewart said. “In the days ahead, we will review our procedures in an effort to determine what happened and make changes if needed to prevent future, similar occurrences.”

(Main image courtesy of Marie-Michelle Lauzon/CBC)