Take Dad Aboard a $2.1 Million Boat this Fathers Day
The Barrie Boat Show runs this Weekend
Want to take dad on a rich experience this father’s day, but on the cheap? How about letting him dream big aboard a 51’foot $2.1 Million dollar Sea Ray 510 Sundancer. The Barrie Boat show is back on for a second year and runs all weekend in Kempenfelt Bay.
Managing Director Craig Cernak says they have everything from pontoon jet boats to Sea Ray yachts, including the 510 Sundancer, “we’ve got a nice pontoon boat with 700 horsepower, you’ve gotta come down and see this thing.” There are 52 in-water and 20 dry-land exhibits, with 8 dealers with 17 different brands. Cernak says the Boys Of Barrie are putting on a wake-board demonstration with high flying aerial maneuvers out on beautiful Kempenfelt Bay.