Do you know Merry Clayton?

Chilling vocals.

The Rolling Stones song Gimmie Shelter had always been a very popular choice for a duet. Everyone from Lady Gaga to Fergie has given it a go. But do you know the woman who did the original vocals on this track?

Her name is Merry Clayton and in this clip it shows her isolated vocals on the track.
Her vocals are incredible and once you hear them raw, you’ll never unhear them.
If you’de like to know thew whole story watch the clip from the beginning. To her just the vocal start the clip at the 2:10 mark.

