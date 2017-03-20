Do THIS and You’ll Feel Like You’ve Won The Lottery

A good night’s sleep!

According to a study at the University of Warwick in England, quality sleep leads to levels of mental and physical well-being comparable to winning a lottery jackpot of $250 000.

They analyzed 30 500 people in the UK and found that improving sleep quality led to levels of mental and physical health comparable to those of somebody who just won the lottery.

But the authors of the study focus on sleep quality – not quantity.

So get a good night’s sleep tonight and tomorrow you could feel like a million bucks!

Read more on the study here.

Main Image via Global News.