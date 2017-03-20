Listen Live

Do THIS and You’ll Feel Like You’ve Won The Lottery

By tomorrow, you could have this feeling.

By Host Blogs

A good night’s sleep!

According to a study at the University of Warwick in England, quality sleep leads to levels of mental and physical well-being comparable to winning a lottery jackpot of $250 000.

They analyzed 30 500 people in the UK and found that improving sleep quality led to levels of mental and physical health comparable to those of somebody who just won the lottery.

But the authors of the study focus on sleep quality – not quantity.

So get a good night’s sleep tonight and tomorrow you could feel like a million bucks!

Read more on the study here.

Main Image via Global News.

Related posts

Hotel hangs on the side of a mountain

Welcome to Spring!

New Rock Hour – March 19, 2017

The History of Rock

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

The Who Announce Las Vegas Shows!

Gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day!

Dad From Viral BBC Interview Breaks Silence

Kelseys Chicken Fest