Do Any Barrie Roads Get Your Vote?

Didn’t have to wait until Spring for the potholes to show, but we did have to wait until today for CAA to launch its annual Ontario worst roads campaign. A chance for you to weigh in on the thoroughfares that need attention the most. Ferndale Drive and Morrow Road in Barrie have found their way to the top ten in year’s past, while ongoing issues on Bayfield Street by the 400 might be on your list this year. Also a section along Hurst in the south end that rattles a few bumpers. Log on to CAAWorstRoads.com to cast your vote, you have until April 15th.