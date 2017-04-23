Listen Live

Diva on a Dime!

  • April 23, 2017

April 23, 2017

Diva on a Dime – Hosted by the Kinette club of Collingwood 246 Hurontario street

Doors open 11am to 2m

Are you on a tight budget? looking for that special dress to wear to an event?- prom, graduation, a wedding or just because? Need some nice clothes for work or for the weekend? come find that perfect dress and you too can be a Diva on a Dime!

Brand new dresses donated by Exchanging Vows and Elaine Dicksons fashions. Gently us dresses donated by the community. Donations accepted at Dadswell denture and Exchanging vows.

Related posts

Easter Egg Hunt

Rock 95 Ski Day At Horseshoe Resort

Elmvale Maple Syrup Festival 2017