April 23, 2017

Diva on a Dime – Hosted by the Kinette club of Collingwood 246 Hurontario street

Doors open 11am to 2m

Are you on a tight budget? looking for that special dress to wear to an event?- prom, graduation, a wedding or just because? Need some nice clothes for work or for the weekend? come find that perfect dress and you too can be a Diva on a Dime!

Brand new dresses donated by Exchanging Vows and Elaine Dicksons fashions. Gently us dresses donated by the community. Donations accepted at Dadswell denture and Exchanging vows.