Disney Released the Cast for the Live Action Remake of 'The Lion King'

...and it looks amazing!

By Daily Dirt, Morning Show

Disney has announced the full cast for it’s 2019 live-action remake of “The Lion King” and people are so excited.

Donald Glover will voice Simba’s character and Beyonce will voice Nala. James Earl Jones is reprising his role as Mufasa from the 1994 film. John Oliver, Seth Rogan, and Billy Eichner will play Zazu, Pumbaa and Timon respectively.

Most of the original songs are expected to return and the film will be remade similar to the “The Jungle Book”, which made almost $1 billion worldwide. The film will be directed by Jon Favreau and will come out in the summer of 2019.

