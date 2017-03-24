Disney CEO Drops Huge Details Surrounding Upcoming Han Solo Movie And ‘The Last Jedi’

It looks like we could be getting “another decade and a half of Star Wars stories,” according to Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Iger recently revealed some details regarding Lucasfilm’s forthcoming untitled Han Solo movie as well as 2017’s upcoming The Last Jedi.

According to Iger, the Han Solo movie will explore the events before and leading up to Han Solo obtaining the Millennium Falcon.

It’s also been revealed that the new Han Solo film will cover his life from ages 18 to 24, and, according to Wall Street Journal reporter Ben Fritz, will finally explain to the world how he was named “Han Solo.” Or at least, that’s what we’ve gathered by the quote “getting his name,” which may or may not allude to the bigger picture of how Han Solo became Han Solo.

In addition, the film will explain how Han Solo came to meet his pal Chewbacca, including the story behind Solo saving Chewbacca’s life. By the sounds of it, we’re in for quite the feels with this upcoming film.

The news doesn’t stop there. In regards to The Last Jedi, Iger revealed in a recent interview that Mark Hamill “has a big role.”