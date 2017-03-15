Discovery Harbour Skate Trail 2017

Discovery Harbour in Penetanguishene gets ready to kick off Ontario’s one hundred and fiftieth celebrations this winter! Lace up your skates and experience the magic of skating along our 2 point 5 kilometer Skate Trail. The site will come alive with out-door entertainment; fireworks; ice-sculptures; chain saw demos; face-painting and more! Meet characters from Frozen, Minions and Paw Patrol. Open Friday Saturday and Sunday weather permitting. Friday evenings feature “Nights of Fire”

For more information click HERE