Disappointing, But Not A Lost Season For Barrie Colts

It’s not the way they wanted it to end, it never is when you miss the playoffs – something the Barrie Colts have done just twice in their history. Coach Dale Hawerchuk and defenceman Justin Murray told us despite the disappointment there are some positives to take away from this season as they look ahead to next. We begin with Coach Hawerchuk…

A disappointing season, but not totally unexpected given the seasoned players you lost after last year and the new ones you brought into the fold…

It’s must be difficult to maintain consistency and move forward every year when you have this kind of turnover…

As you say, there were some positives; some building blocks as you regroup for next year…

How tricky is it to massage the psyche of the players during a season like this, to keep them focussed and eager to get back at it this season…

And even with the off-season it was still fun for the fans to come out and get involved…

Does the job ever end for you, or do you take a bit of a break before you jump head long into planning for next season…

Defenceman Justin Murray echoes much of what Hawerchuk told us: it was a disppointing season, but there’s much to look forward to…

We spoke with Coach Hawerchuk, he said he was impressed with the way the team performed game in and game out…never really giving up…that you had a lot of fight in you right up to the final game of the season…

The coach also said he’ll be keeping on top of the guys over the summer to make sure you’re staying in shape and will be ready for training camp in late August. It has to be good know you have an organization that’s invested in what you’re doing on and off the ice..

One of the upsides of this season is the high picks you get in the drafts…and the fact the rookies now have a year under the belts…

And how about the fans…

photo: R.Blanchet, Rock 95