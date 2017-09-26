Listen Live

“Dinner With Don” Debuts Monday

it was Don Rickle's final project

Don Rickles passed away in April from kidney failure at 90-years-old. He left his fans a surprise in the form of a digital series called “Dinner with Don”. The 13-episode show features Don Rickles interviewing celebrities like Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, Amy Poehler, Zach Galifianakis, Sarah Silverman and Billy Crystal at his favourite restaurants in Hollywood.

The series is produced by AARP studios, they say the series was Rickles’ final project and will be available on AARP’s YouTube channel starting Monday.

