Digital Technology Claims Another Victim

HMV shutting down in Canada

By News

Music and movie store HMV is closing all of its stores in Canada in the coming months. The company was placed in receivership yesterday owing its major suppliers $56M.  It had, in recent years, reduced its CD and DVD inventory and added more vinyl albums, fan collectibles and apparel to make up for sliding music and movie sales. The company’s 102 stores – including one at Georgian Mall – will remain open for several weeks to liquidate remaining inventory. HMV opened its first store in Canada in 1986.

image: wikimedia.org

