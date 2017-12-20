Did Liam And Noel Just Patch Things Up?

There’s a chance we’re being taken for a ride, but Oasis frontmen Liam and Noel Gallagher may have just patched things up.

When responding to a Tweet last night, Liam Gallagher revealed that his brother “reached out” for the holidays. The brief exchange left fans in the dust wondering what just happened, considering the pair have spent the entire year tearing each other apart over Twitter, in interviews and otherwise.

It all started when Liam tweeted out a Christmas message to Noel’s “team”. A fan questioned the message to his brother, and Liam’s response was a little vague.

I wanna say Happy Xmas to team NG it’s been a great year thanks for everything looking forward to seeing you tmorrow AS YOU WERE LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 19, 2017

……..Team who? Your not going to have a meltdown on here come Christmas day are you Liam when NG doesnt reach out to you. — Paul Blake (@pbfl81) December 19, 2017

When asked to clarify, Noel responded with an ever brief “we’re all good again”.

We’re all good again — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 19, 2017

Could they have finally patched things up, or is this just another marketing stunt to promote both their new solo albums? Only time will tell.