Did Donald Trump Quote Bane in his Inauguration Speech?

Taking power from D.C. and giving it back to the people

Someone figured out that Donald Trump’s inaugural address was very similar to the speech Bane gives after taking control of Gotham in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises.

Trump said: “Today’s ceremony, however, has a very special meaning because today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people.”

Bane said: “We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you, the people.”

Here’s Bane’s full speech:

 

