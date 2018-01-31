Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear Join ‘House Of Cards’ For Final Season

Following the firing of executive producer and actor Kevin Spacey, Netflix is gearing up for the final season of original series House Of Cards. With the casting of Oscar nominees Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear, who will perform as brother and sister, it is safe to say an epic finale is on the horizon.

The decision to burn the actor from the show was made after new material had been already been shot with Spacey. During the closing of production, it was decided that the unreleased content starring Spacey would not be moved forwards with. In turn, Media Rights Capital and Netflix joined forces to rework the direction of the final season – which will revolve around Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood. Due to the charge of the original and now unused content, it was reported that there was an unexpected loss of $39 million dollars.

Although it would seem Spacey was removed for obvious reasons, writing him out of the script was apparently not difficult to do, as character Frank in Michael Dobbs novel (which inspired the series) ends up dying.

Wright’s co-stars for the last season include Jayne Atkinson, Derek Cecil, Patricia Clarkson, Michael Kelly, Boris McGiver, Campbell Scott, and Constance Zimmer. As well as the addition of Diane Lane, her credits include Under The Tuscan Sun, Hollywoodland and Unfaithful. Lane’s role in the series is her first series-regular gig in television. Along with Greg Kinnear, some of his credits include Little Miss Sunshine and As Good as it Gets.

The season premiere date of House of Cards is to be determined, additional details are currently being kept under wraps.