We all have a friend or relative who thinks they can fix anything, but really can’t. Here’s the bad news. If you don’t have that person in your life, you’re probably that person. The good news is either way there’s a good chance you’ll enjoy this compilation of terrible DIY projects I’ve compiled from the depths of the web. They all leave you with one question. Why?

If you didn’t find these pictures funny, or worse… They’ve inspired you. Please re-consider.