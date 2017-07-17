Detroit Red Wings Unveil World’s Largest “Centrehung” Jumbotron

The NHL’s Detroit Red Wings are weeks away from opening the new Little Caesars Arena and have unveiled the new world’s largest seamless “centrehung” jumbotron.

The 13,500 square foot screen features 45 LED displays built from 16.5 million LEDs. Each individual screen measures 28 feet high by 43.5 feet wide. The new Little Caesars Arena, which will also be the home of the NBA’s Detroit Pistons, launches September 1st.

The new building is a part of an ambitious project to transform part of downtown Detroit. The new District Detroit will feature 50 blocks of parks, restaurants, bars and sports/concert venues.

Image courtesy of Olympia Entertainment