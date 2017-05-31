Despite Improvements In Forecasting, Tornadoes Still ‘Most Frustrating Of Storms’

May be some anxious eyes on the sky today with more threatening weather in the forecast. It was 32 years ago today 13 tornadoes tore through Ontario, one of them striking central Barrie killing eight people and causing millions of dollars in damage. Cathy Clark, Simcoe County’s Manager of 911 and Emergency Services, says tornadoes continue to be the most frustrating of storms…

When a Tornado Warning is issued it’s your cue to take shelter immediately, preferably in a basement away from windows. The biggest risk from a tornado is being struck by flying debris.

Listen below for more tornado information and advice from Clark and Barrie Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Weber (from our recent Emergency Preparedness Week series of reports)…

Barrie resident Bob Chapple remembers…

banner image – John Mahler