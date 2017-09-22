Listen Live

Depeche Mode Shares Cover Of David Bowie’s “Heroes” To Mark 40th Anniversary

"Heroes" Turns 40 In October

October 14 marks the 40th anniversary of David Bowie’s album Heroes. The record was released on that date in 1977 and served as the second installment to his “Berlin Trilogy,” which was a series of three consecutively released albums.

To mark the occasion, Depeche Mode has shared a cover of the album’s title track, along with a music video. Check it out below.

Heroes (Highline Sessions Version) by Depeche Mode on VEVO.
Image courtesy Anton Corbijn

